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Local Forecast

Mild Monday, tracking drizzle & cool temps Tuesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:15 am
Published 4:50 am

Happy Monday! We start the morning with gray clouds and cool temperatures. Many areas will see faster clearing today compared to the weekend. Highs rise close to average, most areas rise to 60s and 70s. Winds may be breezy at times, but should be a great afternoon for a hike or a round of pickleball.

Winds and waves will be the main topic of discussion Tuesday. A Wind Advisory goes into effect 11am Tuesday through midnight for the south facing beaches. Winds will prevail around 25-35mph and gusts nearing 50mph. Around 5pm Tuesday a High Surf Advisory goes into effect for areas north of Gaviota.

Coolest temperatures arrive Wednesday and Thursday. A cold low pressure system will hover over southern California and may bring rain chances. Many areas will see clouds all day and temperatures fall below average. We hold with 60s and 70s into Friday before a small weekend warm up. Enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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