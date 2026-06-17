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Local Forecast

Tracking King Tides Wednesday, warm afternoon

By
Updated
today at 5:11 am
Published 4:24 am

Happy Wednesday! We begin the morning with dense marine clouds and fog. Rinse and repeat weather is ahead with clearing and warming. Inland areas hold above average and into the triple digits while beaches remain in the 60s and mid 70s. Winds will be blustery by the afternoon and this is the last day of king tides. The Beach Hazard Statement will be allowed to expire for all beaches late this evening.

Thursday looks identical to days prior. More clouds to start, slower clearing. The sea breeze will be exceptionally strong keeping clouds in place for most of the day. Temperatures fall a few degrees and winds pick up again by the evening.

Clouds engulf the beaches Friday morning and clearing will be minimal both Friday and Saturday. Father's Day will be exceptionally pleasant with faster clearing and more sunshine. Warming and clearing continues Monday and Tuesday of next week as well. Head out and enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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