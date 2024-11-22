Former counselor at McKevett Elementary and LA-Area Assistant Principal, David Lane Braff, arrested for the molestation of eight students

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that David Lane Braff, former school counselor at McKevett Elementary School in Santa Paula, was arrested for the molestation of eight children.

Braff, 42, of Thousand Oaks, will be arraigned on 17 felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 on Monday, Nov. 25, in courtroom 13 of Ventura County Superior Court stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

Braff also faces the following special allegations and aggravating factors in the criminal complaint:

PC 667.61(c)(e)(4)-Multiple Victims

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust

From 2015 through 2019, Braff worked as a school counselor at McKevett Elementary where he is alleged to have molested children between the ages of six and ten in a school office detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

At the time of his arrest on Friday, Braff was employed as an assistant principal and a school counselor at Ingenium Charter Middle School in Los Angeles and it is believed that he also worked at other schools in southern California as well as may have been a volunteer for youth-orientated organizations shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant is alleged to have molested multiple elementary school children over a number of years, shattering the trust placed in him by parents, educators, and the public," said Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko. "We intend to vigorously prosecute this case and encourage others to come forward who may have information about additional victims and crimes. Given the defendant’s history of re-occurring access to children, this investigation and prosecution remains ongoing."

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Braff or witnessed suspicious conduct committed by him, are asked to contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator Greg Webb at 805-477-1627.

Even if your report is about actions outside of Ventura County, you are still asked to contact Investigator Webb about what happened requested the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Braff is currently in custody at the Ventura County jail with bail set at $3 million explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.