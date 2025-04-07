Cookie Plug hopes to keep making dough on State Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Cookie Plug franchise next to the Fiesta Five is still making dough, but it's future at this location appears to be crumbling.

When the Metropolitan Theatre Company (MTC) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last March, the Santa Barbara City Council voted in favor of a long term lease with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Fiesta Five is now the non-profit's headquarters and continues to show movies daily.

The owner of Cookie Plug noticed her neighbor moving out and was under the impression she still had time on the lease she made with MTC.

Annette Rodriguez, who also works as nurse, said she is not giving up her fight to sell Cookie Plug sweets on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Despite a number of empty storefronts, she would prefer to remain in her current location.

Mural on the walls of the Cookie Plug shows the late rapper Biggie Smalls.

Plug in this case means to connect with cookies.

The city chose not to comment on camera about the situation, but did issue the following statement from Downtown Parking and Plaza Manager, Edward France:

"Cookie Plug does not have a 6-year lease with the City. Cookie Plug was a subtenant of Metro Theaters. The lease between Metro Theaters and the City expired on September 30, 2024. Since that time, Cookie Plug has been operating under a signed temporary revocable license agreement with the City while the parties attempted to negotiate terms for a potential lease. No lease has been negotiated with Cookie Plug. The City cannot offer comment on the discussions, negotiations, and internal reviews done out of respect to the privacy of the licensee’s business."

Your News Channel will have more on the Cookie Plug dispute tonight on the news.