Warmer Tuesday, heating up by midweek

Onshore flow kicked in Monday cooling temperatures slightly from the weekend but they will warm back up on Tuesday.

Tuesday highs are in the low 70s for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura, nearing 80 in our local valleys.

Coastal areas will likely get some fog early Tuesday but mostly clear skies will prevail across the region.

Winds are expected to pick up in Santa Barbara County in the afternoon and evening but below advisory levels, coming from the northwest.

High surf advisories are in effect until 3am Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County, North Santa Barbara County and Ventura County beaches with waves 5-11ft expected.

High pressure returns midweek with weaker onshore flow so coastal temperatures will peak in the high 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures start to cool Friday through the weekend, back into the 60s.