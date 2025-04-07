Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer Tuesday, heating up by midweek

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:01 pm

Onshore flow kicked in Monday cooling temperatures slightly from the weekend but they will warm back up on Tuesday.

Tuesday highs are in the low 70s for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura, nearing 80 in our local valleys.

Coastal areas will likely get some fog early Tuesday but mostly clear skies will prevail across the region.

Winds are expected to pick up in Santa Barbara County in the afternoon and evening but below advisory levels, coming from the northwest.

High surf advisories are in effect until 3am Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County, North Santa Barbara County and Ventura County beaches with waves 5-11ft expected.

High pressure returns midweek with weaker onshore flow so coastal temperatures will peak in the high 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures start to cool Friday through the weekend, back into the 60s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content