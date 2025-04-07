Former SLO County Supervisor Candidate sentenced to jail for false candidacy declaration

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Michelle Marie Morrow, a 56-year-old Grover Beach woman, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of felony probation for election-related crimes, according to the SLO County District Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 11, 2024, the SLOCDAO filed charges against Morrow for voter registration fraud, false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting and perjury by declaration – all committed on March 5 that year for the primary election cycle.

Morrow pled no contest to felony filing false nomination papers and fraudulent voting under the agreement she'd spend no longer than 180 days in jail, according to the SLOCDAO.

The SLO County Probation Department initially recommended a 180-day jail sentence due to Morrow's "lack of remorse and lack of insight into her criminality," in a pre-sentence report, according to the SLOCDAO.

Morrow's lack of criminal history and unique situation contributed to the 90-day jail sentence and two-year felony probation when the court ultimately decided on her punishment, according to the SLOCDAO.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal offered this quote on the SLOCPD prior to Morrow's eventual sentencing:

I want to make crystal clear, Ms. Morrow was not prosecuted because of her political beliefs, or her platform. Ms. Morrow was prosecuted because she deliberately and repeatedly lied to the voters of San Luis Obispo County in an unlawful attempt to get elected to a position she knew she was not legally qualified to hold.”

