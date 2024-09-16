District Attorney files multiple charges against Supervisor candidate for violating elections code

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Sep. 11, 2024, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office filed charges of voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, and perjury by declaration against County Supervisor candidate Michelle Marie Morrow of Grover Beach.

According to a press release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office about the charges issued Monday, Morrow allegedly registered to vote at an address where she did not live.

Additionally, on Feb. 16, 2024, Morrow submitted paperwork, under penalty of perjury, to run for the District 3 seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors when she lived in District 4 detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

On March 5, 2024, it is further alleged that Morrow voted fraudulently when she voted in District 3 while her residence remained in District 4 explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The felony complaint filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court stated the following alleged violations of the law:

One count of Voter Registration Fraud, Elections Code Section 18100(a)

One count of Filing False Nomination or Declaration Papers, Elections Code Section 18203

One count of Perjury by Declaration, Penal Code Section 118(a)

One count of Fraudulent Voting, Elections Code Section 18560(a)

Morrow posted a bond on Sep. 12 and is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10, 2024 shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

A sentence for the above crimes may include probation, county jail confinement, or confinement in state prison stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

In response to the charges, the County of San Luis Obispo's Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, Elaina Cano issued the following statement on Monday: