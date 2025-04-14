Misty Monday morning, tracking a cool & cloudy week

Happy Monday! As expected, the marine layer developed along the beaches, creating misting and drizzle along with visibility problems. Expect these clouds to hold on through lunch before eventually leading to partly cloudy skies by the evening. Temperatures are on the move and highs will warm into the 50s and 60s by the coastline and inland, this is a cooldown from the weekend. Winds will be breezy by the evening, so make sure Easter decorations and patio furniture is secure. Surf will be fantastic as there is a low pressure system out to the west creating energy in the ocean.

Clouds roll back in, just as scheduled Tuesday morning. Expect more misting and drizzle and visibility problems. By late lunch we begin to see hints of the sun before the clouds completely give way to mostly clear skies by the evening. Temperatures hold within a few degrees of the previous day and winds remain breezy at times. It will be a great evening for a run or a hike, sunscreen will be needed!

Copy and paste weather pattern appears from Wednesday throughout the workweek. More marine layer influence, possibility of misting although not as likely as Monday and Tuesday. Fog and clods clear to mostly sunny skies by the evening and winds will be blustery at times. The only difference will be the marine layer influence and when the clouds clear. We warm slightly into the weekend before another more influential cooling trend appears next week.