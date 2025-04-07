The 101st Old Spanish Days celebration will “Capture the Spirit” of Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – We're only a few months away from the 101st Old Spanish Days celebration, and Fiesta Leadership is preparing for Santa Barbara's biggest event.

Outside the Lobero Theatre Monday morning, this year's El Presidente Fritz Olenberger announced the theme for the 2025 Old Spanish Days celebration is "Capture the Spirit."

Joined alongside fellow Fiesta leadership members, former Spirit and Jr. Spirit of Fiesta, and Primera Dama, El Presidente reminisced on his time as photographer for Fiesta.

He spoke about he loved to photograph the annual celebration, feeling a connection to the spirit of Fiesta.

"As a photographer I like to capture with my camera, I like to capture this spirit and this magic. But you don't need a camera to do this, you just need to enjoy it and come. I invite everyone to come and be a part of this spirit, a part of this magic this upcoming Fiesta year," Olenberger said.

On April 12th, the Historic Lobero Theatre will host the final auditions for the 20 Spirit and Jr. Spirit of Fiesta finalists, who will act as ambassadors for the 2025 Fiesta season. The event has sold out with about 600 seats expected to be filled.

A poster outside of the theatre has images of all the contestants.

The spirts are ambassadors for Old Spanish Days and appear at several regional gatherings throughout the year, including parades and community outreach events.

Although Old Spanish Days announced in early April that there would not be a Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo this year, normal events will still take place such as Mercado De La Guerra, El Desfile Histórico Parade, and Las Noches de Ronda.

Olenberger said they are still looking at some kind of equestrian events that could take place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds to replace the rodeo.

The 101st Old Spanish Days will take place from Jul. 30th - Aug. 3rd 2025.

2025 Pre-Fiesta Events

April 12 Spirit & Jr. Spirit of Fiesta Audition

May 17 La Primavera

June 7 Fiesta Fashion Sale (Formerly known as the Costume Sale) 9am at Carriage Museum

June 19 Fiesta Ranchera

July 27 La Recepción del Presidente



2025 Fiesta Events

Wednesday, July 30

Mercado De La Guerra 11 a.m.

La Fiesta Pequeña, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 31

La Misa del Presidente, 10 a.m.

Mercado De La Guerra, 11 a.m.

DIGS, 5 p.m.

Las Noches de Ronda, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 1

Mercado De La Guerra, 11 a.m.

El Desfile Histórico (Parade), noon

Flor y Canto, 7 p.m.

Las Noches de Ronda, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 2

Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m.

Children’s Parade, 10 a.m.

Mercado De La Guerra, 11 a.m.

Tardes de Ronda, 1 p.m.

Las Noches de Ronda, 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 3