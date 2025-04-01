Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo will not be part of 2025 Old Spanish Days Celebrations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Saddles will be hung up this year, as Old Spanish Days announces that one of their beloved traditions is cancelled.

In a joint statement, Old Spanish Days and the Earl Warren Showgrounds revealed there would be no Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo this year.

"Both Earl Warren Showgrounds and Old Spanish Days Fiesta are saddened to share that the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo will not be producing a rodeo this year."

The Horse Show & Rodeo is local favorite during Fiesta, featuring events such as mutton-bustin', bull-riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, and steer stopping. Last year, the event concluded its 100th year with three sold-out PRCA performances.

In their own statement, the Horse Show & Rodeo said the cancellation is "due to increasing operational and production challenges" that made them "unable to sustain this historical Santa Barbara event for the future."

However, Old Spanish Day does have hope for the future. The organization say they are working to ensure the Rodeo returns and remains apart of Fiesta "potentially as soon as 2025."

"While it is difficult to say goodbye, we take immense pride in the impact and memories created over the decades. The Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo has left a lasting mark on Santa Barbara’s history, celebrating the skill, spirit, and tradition of the Vaquero way of life."

2025 Old Spanish Days will take place in Santa Barbara from July 30th - August 3rd.