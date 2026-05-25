Skip to Content
Top Stories

Road to Omaha: Big West Champion Cal Poly is in LA Regional, UCSB headed to Austin Regional

_big_20260521_DMB01716
Big West
Gauchos are headed to Austin Regional
By
today at 9:26 am
Published 9:22 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Back-to-back Big West Tournament champion Cal Poly (36-22) will drive down the 101 freeway to begin the NCAA Regionals as the Mustangs get the #3 seed in the Los Angeles Regional. They open against Virginia Tech (30-24) on Friday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The other two teams in that region are host and #1 overall UCLA (51-6) and Saint Mary's (34-25).

Meanwhile UCSB (38-18) gets an at-large berth out of the Big West and the Gauchos are in the Austin Regional where they will open against Tarleton State (37-19) on Friday, 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The other two teams in the regional are host Texas (40-13) and Holy Cross (25-28).

This is a double-elimination format with the winner of each 4-team regional advancing to the Super Regionals. There are 16 regionals.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.