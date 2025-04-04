John Williams charged for allegedly spray painting swastikas across Ventura Sunday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that John Williams of Ventura has been charged in connection with multiple swastikas spray painted on public and private property Sunday in Ventura.

Williams, 30, of Ventura was arraigned on the following charges and special allegations on April 2 where he pled not guilty to all charged counts:

Charges

Three Counts of PC 594(b)(1)-Vandalism Over $400

Three Counts of PC 11411(c)-Terrorizing Symbol on Private Property

Two Counts of PC 594(b)(2)(A)-Vandalism Not Exceeding $400

PC 22610(a)-Possession, Purchase, Use of a Stun-Gun by a Person Convicted of a Felony

Special Allegation

PC 667S2-Strike Two

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony with Prison Eligibilty

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant Served a Prior Prison Term

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant was on Parole

On March 30, officers were dispatched to a report from a business about graffiti on their wall that showed a swastika and the words "VC Pride" shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While investigating the call, dispatchers received four additional reports of similar graffiti on both public and private property in Ventura explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Williams can be seen on surveillance footage at two of the locations around the same time the vandalism is believed to have taken place.

Officers located Williams and uncovered evidence connecting him to the vandalism and a further review of his social media activity revealed that he had been documenting graffiti at one of the locations while posting that someone else was responsible detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Williams has an early disposition conference scheduled for April 11 in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody with bail set at $250,000 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.