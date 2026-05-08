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Crime & Courts

Reported Shots Fired in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza

City of Santa Barbara
By
New
Published 10:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Multiple shots fired have been reported in La Cumbre Plaza on Upper State Street around 9:30am this morning. Your News Channel has reached out to police personal, but have not been able to confirm any weapons or injuries.

Portions of the plaza have been taped off near the AT&T location. One person has reportedly been taken into custody.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

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Alissa Orozco

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