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Morning News Guest Segments

Nothing Bundt Cakes Shows Us The Sweetest Way to Celebrate Mother’s Day

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today at 7:18 am
Published 12:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With Mother's Day just a couple days away, the question is what to get your mother or mother-figure for the day?

Don't worry, Nothing Bundt Cakes joins your Morning News to talk about all the gift ideas and cake flavors you can get for your mom!

This year Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing a #NothingBundtmomsweepstakes. According to the Nothing Bundt Cakes "guests can enter for a chance to win a $4,000 Visa Gift Card. From April 21 through May 10, fans can enter in multiple ways — including engaging on social media, downloading the app and following along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok — making it fun and easy to participate."

To find more information about the nearest location and Mother's Day options, as well as season flavors, head to Nothing Bundt Cakes website.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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