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UCSB Opens Conversation on Community Partnerships

UC Santa Barbara
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today at 11:58 am
Published 12:04 pm

Santa Barbara, Calif. (KEYT) - At a special gathering, UC Santa Barbara is bringing together community leaders, non-profits, and residents.

During today’s Central Coast Community Summit, organizers hope the event will inspire conversations on how we can deepen and strengthen our connections as a community. Attendees can expect to find common ground, as they discuss stronger local partnerships and public engagement.

The conversation focuses on building real collaboration around social, and economic.

The event also focuses on community needs across the Central Coast.

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Patricia Martellotti

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