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Local Forecast

Warm Friday, heatwave into Mother’s Day weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:09 am
Published 4:16 am

Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week and the weather pattern looks quite toasty into the holiday weekend. We begin Friday morning with marine layer clouds for most and some areas of fog. Low clouds clear quickly giving way to the heat. High rise into the 70s and 80s for all, some inland areas reach upper 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, another Wind Advisory may need to be issued for the Gaviota corridor.

The sweltering heat arrives this weekend. Saturday through Monday expect 80s and 90s for most. Fire risk is elevated as brush is quite dry and abundant. Heat related illness may be possible for those at risk. Check in on the elderly and youn children. Skies every day will be sunny and winds will be strong for most.

Tuesday of next week is another weather pattern shift, most areas start to ease with temperatures. Expect relief from the heat by Wednesday. More marine clouds will form and drop temperatures drastically. Enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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