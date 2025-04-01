Ventura man arrested after allegedly spray painting swastikas at five locations Sunday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 30-year-old Ventura man was arrested in connection with a series of swastikas spray painted at five locations Sunday.

On March 30, about 9 a.m., a local business called police about a swastika spray painted on a wall of their property in the 1000 block of East Front Street stated a press release from the Ventura Police Deparmtent.

Officers watched surveillance video of the suspect committing the crime and identified him as a 30-year-old Ventura man shared the Ventura Police Department.

Over the next several hours, four additional calls about spray-painted swastikas on public and private property in Ventura were received explained the Ventura Police Department.

The following five locations were part of the calls received Sunday:

1000 block of East Front Street

Harbor Boulevard/Sanjon Road

100 block of West Main Street

100 block of West Garden Street

Santa Clara Street/South Ventura Avenue

At 11:44 a.m., officers investigating the first call spotted the 30-year-old riding an electric scooter in the area of Main Street and Ash Street detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, officers stopped the 30-year-old and found evidence of the vandalism and he was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail for felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism, hate crime, and a parole violation.

An investigation revealed that the 30-year-old man was posting photos of the swastikas to his social media accounts to give the appearance he was documenting hate crimes committed by other people and spread fear in the community stated the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.