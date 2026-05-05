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Ventura County

Zuberi Sharp sentenced 15 years to life for the 2024 murder of his 15-year-old half-brother

KEYT News
By
May 5, 2026 3:49 pm
Published 3:55 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for the 2024 murder of his 15-year-old half-brother with cerebral palsy.

Sharp previously pled guilty to the second-degree murder of his half-brother Zayde in March of this year.

On Dec. 5, 2024, around 8 p.m., the victim's mother called 911 to report that her son had attacked his half-brother inside of a converted backyard shed with a pickaxe stated the local prosecutor's office.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 400 block of Jeanne Court to find the mother holding Zayde in her lap and that Zuberi Sharp had already fled the scene detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Zayde was transported from the scene and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at a local hospital shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Zayde's uncle told investigators he went to check on the half-brothers after learning they were alone in the converted shed and heard a loud thud as he approached noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the uncle entered the shed and found Zuberi standing over his half brother who suffers from cerebral palsy while holding a pickaxe.

Later the same day, deputies received reports of a man acting erratically on the football field at Newbury Park High School and arrived to find Zuberi naked in the field before taking him into custody explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This sentence reflects the seriousness of a violent and senseless act against a vulnerable victim," said Deputy District Attorney David Russell who prosecuted the case. "While nothing can undo this loss, it ensures the defendant is held accountable and that the victim’s family has been spared the trauma of a trial."

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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