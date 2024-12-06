Newbury Park teen is dead and a 24-year-old man is in custody on a charge of murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 15-year-old Newbury Park boy is dead and a 24-year-old Newbury Park man has been arrested and booked on murder.

On Dec. 5, around 8:03 p.m., deputies from the East Valley Sheriff's Station were dispatched to a call for service as part of a follow up from an ambulance response at a home in the 400 block of Jeanne Court stated a press release Friday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies discovered a young boy with "severe trauma from an assault" and the teen was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies on the scene determined that a homicide had occurred and a 24-year-old Newbury Park man was identified as the suspect and quickly taken into custody explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 24-year-old was booked on a charge of murder at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility and is currently being held on a request of no bail shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 24-year-old is currently scheduled for an arraignment at the Ventura County Superior Court on Dec. 9, 2024.

The official cause of the teen's death is pending an autopsy and the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Javier Chavez at 805-384-4725.

Detectives are also asking members of the public who have videos or images of the suspect fleeing the scene or before his arrest to upload those to this link.