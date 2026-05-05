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Santa Barbara - South County

Downed tree causes multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 south of Las Positas

KEYT News
By
today at 5:28 pm
Published 5:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A tree has fallen across parts of northbound Highway 101 Tuesday, causing a multi-vehicle accident just south of Las Positas Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, reports have been received that multiple lanes of traffic are involved in the incident and a tree crew and tow truck are en route.

A witness shared with Your News Channel that one car's windshield may have been hit as the tree fell.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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Andrew Gillies

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