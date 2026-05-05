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Local Forecast

Clearing Wednesday, warming Thursday

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today at 6:53 pm
Published 3:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We will clear out from storm clouds and rain chances on Wednesday as temperatures return to normal.

Warming continues Thursday ahead of a long stretch of warm weather.

Temperatures will heat to the high 70s and 80s by Friday and into the weekend.

It will be a very warm Mother's Day.

Skies will be mostly clear outside of a coastal marine layer dependent on the strength of our onshore sea breeze this week.

Heat lingers into early next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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