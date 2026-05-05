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Santa Barbara - South County

Orchids Carry Meaningful Stories This Mother’s Day at Westerlay Orchids

Ivania Montes
By
May 4, 2026 11:35 am
Published 6:00 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Mother’s Day is about finding something meaningful and this year, orchids are standing out not just for their beauty, but for the stories they carry.

At Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria, the focus goes beyond flowers. Growers say orchids have become a symbol of connection, especially in recent years.

Known for their elegance, orchids are also surprisingly easy to care for and can bloom for months even years making them a lasting gift.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, that meaning is resonating even more.

Visitors to Westerlay Orchids can experience more than just a retail shop. The space offers an immersive look into the growing process, with rows of orchids, growers at work, and even hands-on opportunities for guests.

“Orchids help people connect with one another,” said Toine Overgaag, president and owner of Westerlay Orchids. “People share stories like giving one to a mom who was sick, or keeping one for years and getting it to bloom again. It’s about relationships, both with the plant and with each other.”

The shop will remain open through Saturday for those looking to pick up a last-minute Mother’s Day gift.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
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Ivania Montes

Ivania is a Morning News Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Ivania, click here.

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