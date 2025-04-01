Four people indicted Monday in connection with series of armed robberies in Oxnard

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On Monday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging four people for their alleged involvement in a series of armed robberies in Oxnard this year.

The four people indicted Monday are all from Oxnard and their names and ages are listed below:

Erasmo Jose Corral, 19

Wendy Xitlali Gutierrez, 21

Sylvia Martinez, 51

Ramon Olvera, 29

On Jan. 4, Corral, Gutierrez, Martinez, and Olvera allegedly robbed a The Home Depot store in Oxnard and three days later, are alleged to have robbed a Walmart detailed Monday's indictment.

According to court documents, during both robberies, Corral allegedly brandished a handgun and aimed it at store employees as he and others fled with stolen items.

Officers with the Oxnard Police Department located some of the suspects after the Jan. 7 robbery and conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of Corral and Gutierrez detailed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI explained that during a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun that matched the description of the weapon used in the robberies and Corral is not legally permitted to possess a firearm nor ammunition because he previously convicted of a felony and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Image courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Corral was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine added the FBI.

Martinez and Olvera were arrested by Oxnard Police officers on March 29 and were then brought into federal custody Monday, March 31, shared the FBI.

If convicted, all four face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each Hobbs Act robbery count.

Corral faces additional seven-year consecutive sentences for allegedly brandishing a firearm during each robbery which carries a statutory maximum of 15 years for a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, and a statutory maximum of 40 years for possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine detailed the FBI.

According to the FBI, all four defendants are expected to remain in custody pending a trial where Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Coe-Odess will prosecute the case.