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Santa Maria Police take three into custody after shooting and pursuit

SMPD
By
today at 1:47 pm
Published 2:01 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers took three people into custody after a reported shooting and foot pursuit around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses heard gunfire and saw three people fleeing in a Dodge Durango, a car that officers later found at the 1000 block of W. Boone, according to the SMPD.

All three suspects then tried fleeing on foot and SMPD officers recovered firearms and shell casings as part of the evidence at the scene.

SMPD officers later identified one of the three as the reported shooter from witness statements, clothing descriptions and video evidence.

The case remains under investigation and those with further leads are asked to contact the SMPD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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