Two Los Angeles County men arrested at Ventura home in connection with anti-virus computer scam

VENTURA, Calif. – Two Los Angeles men were arrested Friday when they arrived at a Ventura home to pick up money from a victim in connection to a computer-based scam

On Feb. 13, around 2:40 p.m., the Ventura Police Department received a call about a fraud in progress involving a victim's computer being hacked stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers learned that the elderly victim had withdrawn, "a large amount of money" because of a "Norton Virus" scam detailed the Ventura Police Department.

On Feb. 14, a suspect arranged a time for a courier to pick up the victim's money and at 11:30 a.m. the same day, two men, later identified as a 37-year-old and a 39-year-old both from Los Angeles County, arrived at the victim's home explained the Ventura Police Department.

Both men were arrested for elder abuse, grand theft, theft by false pretenses, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possession of stolen property and were booked at the Ventura County Jail without further incident shared the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, there has been a recent increase in reported computer-based scams, including anti-virus scams, tech support scams, government impersonation scams, and investment scams.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of or suspects a possible scam, contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.