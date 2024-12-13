Simi Valley man arrested after entering at least two homes uninvited and fleeing from police

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 39-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested on two counts of burglary, resisting arrest, and a parole hold after allegedly breaking into two homes Thursday evening.

On Dec. 12, around 7:15 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of Rolling River Lane called 911 to report that an unknown man had entered their home and walked upstairs before being confronted and leaving the house stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Friday.

Officers responded to the area, but could not find the man and an investigation revealed that the front door of the home was unlocked at the time and no property was reported missing detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Later the same evening, around 11 p.m., a resident in the 4100 block of Eileen Street called police to report a similar incident involving the same man entering their neighbors home and, once again, leaving after being confronted explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, officers set up a perimeter and used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to search the area and the man, later identified as a 39-year-old Simi Valley man, was located in the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of Helene Street.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody and booked on two counts of PC 459-Burglary, PC 148-Resisting Arrest, and a parole hold shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Simi Valley Police specifically commended the residents who reported the incidents allowing law enforcement to apprehend the man quickly as well as remind everyone to lock their doors and windows to prevent unauthorized visitors.