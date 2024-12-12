Pedestrian killed by train in Ventura Thursday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 47-year-old man has died after being hit by a train in the 2200 block of Vista Del Mar Drive on Thursday.

On Dec. 12, around 11:03 a.m., officers were dispatched for a call of a pedestrian throwing objects from the railroad crossing at Seaward Avenue with one caller reporting that their vehicle had been hit stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

While en route to the above call, dispatch received a call around 11:06 a.m. reporting that a pedestrian had been hit by a train in the 2200 block of Vista Del Mar Drive explained the Ventura Police Department.

Arriving officers located the pedestrian who had suffered severe injuries and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries shared the Ventura Police Department.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin added the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, an investigation revealed that the pedestrian, only identified as a 47-year-old man by law enforcement, was the same person responsible for objects being dropped onto cars from the railroad overpass.

Initial reports described the object being dropped on cars as a brick, but officers did not find evidence to support that description and instead noted numerous large rocks lay alongside the railroad tracks detailed the Ventura Police Department.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.