Ventura dispatch center unreachable via voice calls for Verizon customers Tuesday; alternate options detailed below

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Verizon Wireless customers are currently unable to connect their calls with emergency dispatch services across Ventura County Tuesday.

You can still report emergencies via text message sent directly to 911 or you can call 805-654-9511 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the issue Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, AT&T and Verizon Wireless are working together to find a fix.