Three-car crash causes major injuries on Highway 1 in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Two Oxnard women were transported to the Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries after a three-car crash on Highway 1, according to CHP Ventura.

A blue Ford crashed head-on with both a gray Subaru and a white Toyota around 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to CHP Ventura.

Three people in the Toyota were transported to the hospital, an 18-year-old with a fractured back and a 19-year-old with a fractured sternum, explained CHP Ventura.

The other three people with injuries in the crash had minor injuries and DUI is not suspected to be a factor, though this investigation is still ongoing, detailed CHP Ventura.