Dunn soccer star signs with Boston College

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. (KEYT) - Surrounded by his teammates and the entire student body, Dunn School senior Isaac Bakwira officially announced his scholarship agreement this past Friday to play NCAA Division I men’s soccer for the Boston College Eagles.

The signing ceremony, held at the Los Olivos boarding and day school, celebrated the culmination of a remarkable journey that began in Uganda. Originally arriving at Dunn as part of an international scholar program, Bakwira made history as the first player from his home soccer club to attend school and compete in the United States.

He didn't just compete—he dominated.

Over his four years at Dunn, Bakwira established himself as one of the premier athletic talents in California. He was a four-year starter and the team’s leading scorer every single season. His extensive resume includes being named the Tri-Valley League Offensive Player of the Year in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, earning First Team all-league honors in 2024-25 and 2025-26, and being selected to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 Team in 2023.

Outside of his school season, Bakwira led his Santa Barbara Soccer Club U19 Boys team to the 2025 National Cup Finals last summer. He even moonlighted for the Dunn cross country team in 2022, effortlessly picking up an honorable mention in the Tri-Valley League.

“Leaving my home in Uganda to come study and play in the United States was an incredible leap of faith, but the Dunn community embraced me from day one,” Bakwira said. “To now have the opportunity to play in the ACC and get an education at Boston College is a dream come true. I am so grateful to my coaches, my teachers, and my teammates for pushing me every single day.

"None of this would be possible without El Cambio Academy back home," he continued. "I am incredibly grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to be their first student to come to the U.S., which paved the way for all the amazing experiences I've had here at Dunn."

While his stat sheet is staggering, the collegiate programs courting him were equally drawn to his character.

"We are honored to have Isaac joining our team next year," said Boston College Head Coach Bob Thompson. "He is certainly a talented player, but, more importantly, he is a wonderful human being and will have a huge impact on our program both on and off the field. We are looking forward to Isaac’s arrival and a bright future ahead."

Isaac’s commitment to an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) powerhouse further cements Dunn School’s reputation as an elite pipeline for Division I and professional soccer talent.

The program is led by Head Coach Sahid Conteh, a Dunn School alumnus who went on to play Division I soccer at UC Santa Barbara. Under Conteh’s guidance, Dunn recently produced Manu Duah, who starred at UC Santa Barbara before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS Super Draft and helping lead expansion club FC San Diego to the MLS Cup playoffs. Duah was recently awarded a roster spot on Ghana’s national soccer team and will play in this year’s World Cup in June.

“Isaac is a once-in-a-generation goal-scoring talent,” Dunn Head of School Kalyan Balaven said, “but what makes him truly special is his work ethic and his humility. He set a gold standard for what it means to be a student-athlete at Dunn School. Seeing him continue our pipeline to the Division I level is incredibly rewarding, and Boston College is getting an absolute warrior on the pitch and a graceful leader in the locker room.”

As Isaac prepares to trade the Santa Ynez Valley for Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, he leaves behind a legacy of athletic excellence, social responsibility, and community impact at Dunn School.

(Article courtesy Dunn High School)