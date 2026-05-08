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Local Forecast

Warm weekend, Mother’s Day forecast

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will be in the 70s near the coast and 80s inland over the weekend.

This includes Mother's Day though temperatures will get a slight boost Monday.

Temperatures cool back to the low 70s Wednesday with average temperatures likely to follow through the end of the week.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Gaviota coast overnight.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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