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Local Forecast

Tracking a slightly cooler weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:09 am
Published 4:18 am

Happy Friday! We start the morning with clouds and cool temperatures so grab a warm cup of coffee as you're headed out the door. A quicker clearing trend is expected for many beaches areas as high pressure breaks down. Temperatures rise to low to mid 70s for all beaches and 80s inland. Winds will be breezy the next few days.

We cool off into the weekend as clouds will linger for many areas. Winds pick up Saturday as a small system moves through the area. Some Wind Advisories may be needed. Other than breezy and cloudier weather it'll be a picture perfect evening. Highs rise into the 70s once again closer to the coast. Waves and marine waters remain calm.

We cool further Sunday into next week. Low pressure will hover over northern California providing rain and storms to the Pacific Northwest. No rain chances here but an abundance of sea breeze and overcast skies. Expect 60s by the beaches and 70s inland. Minimal weather changes into the extended.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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