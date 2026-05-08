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SLO County students get scholarships from Woman’s Club of Arroyo Grande

AG Woman's CLub Scholarships
Toni Kelly
Scholarships were awarded to local students by the Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande.
By
Published 5:20 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande awarded scholarships to local students today. They gathered at an annual luncheon to be recognized.

A total of 14 scholarships worth a combined $24,000 were handed out. Eight college scholarships went to high school seniors, four to previously awarded continuing college students, and two were awarded to students pursuing nursing at Cuesta College.

The non-profit Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande raised the money from their Artisan Faire and Bingo event.

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