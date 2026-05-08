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Hoover stars in relief as UCSB pulls into a tie for first place in Big West

GAUCHOS BASEBALL CSUN.00_00_23_10.Still002
NCAA/ESPN +
Gauchos make it 5 straight wins
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Published 9:23 pm

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos overcame a rare shaky start from ace pitcher Jackson Flora and beat Cal State Northridge 8-4 to move into a first place tie in the Big West.

UCSB's fifth straight win coupled with Cal Poly losing at Fullerton 4-3 leaves the Gauchos and Mustangs tied on top of the Big West standings at 17-8 with five league games remaining.

San Marcos High School alum Chase Hoover entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with the game tied at 4.

Hoover shutdown CSUN by pitching 4.1 innings of one-hit shutout ball to pick up the victory.

The Gauchos offensive star was Rowan Kelly who had three hits with 3 RBI including the go-ahead run-scoring single in the seventh inning. He also added an RBI single as part of a 3-run eighth inning for UCSB who improved to 32-15 overall.

Flora entered the game with a 9-0 record and an ERA of under 1.00. But he allowed 4 earned runs in four innings of work throwing 96 pitches.

But for a change it was the team picking up Flora instead of the ace leading the way to a win.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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