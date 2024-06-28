Teen cited after Sheriff’s helicopter crew experiences laser strike during search in Ojai

OJAI, Calif. – A 14-year-old was cited for discharging a laser at a Sheriff's helicopter Tuesday night during a search for a still missing at-risk person in the area.

On Jun. 25, around 8:34 p.m., Copter 3 was conducting patrol operations as part of the search for Zyanya Valora of Ojai, an at-risk woman missing since Monday, when the crew chief and pilot experienced a laser strike stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident sent out Friday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, members of the crew were able to locate the origin of the laser strike to a residence in the 1900 block of Tiara Drive.

Ojai patrol deputies responded to the residence and located a 14-year-old boy who was later determined to have been responsible for pointing the laser explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Pointing a laser pointer at a helicopter seems harmless, but not only can it impair a helicopter crew's ability to safely fly, but can permanently damage their eyesight and that is why a laser strike has its own penal code statute (PC 247.5) which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Any person who willfully and maliciously discharges a laser at an aircraft, regardless of whether the craft is in motion or in flight, as long as it is occupied, a person is guilty of violating the law explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The teen in this case was cited for violating Penal Code section 247.5 and released to his parents at the scene shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.