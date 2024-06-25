Community asked for help locating at-risk missing adult Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The community is asked for help locating an at-risk adult with mental deficiencies Tuesday night last seen at the 11000 block of North Ventura Ave. in Meiner Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Zyana Valora left on foot to an unknown location and she could be a danger to herself, according to her family, explained the VCSO.

Valora stands five feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and 90 pounds last seen with a white tank top and no shoes, detailed the VCSO.

If she has been seen or located, please contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center via its phone number or by dialing 911.