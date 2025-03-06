Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Dry Friday, warmer Saturday

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:50 pm

Dry and warmer weather Friday through the weekend before another series of winter storms arrive next week.

Temperatures rise into the high 60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies up and down the coast.

Our next storm arrives Monday into Tuesday, this systems looks like it will bring more rain to areas south of point conception than it will to northern communities. It will likely exit the region by Tuesday afternoon or evening, and bring us up to 1 or 2 inches of rainfall.

Another storm arrives Wednesday into Thursday, this ones look stronger - with the potential to bring 1-2 inches near the coast up to 4 inches in our valleys and mountains.

A high surf advisory goes in effect Thursday 9pm to 9pm Friday for Ventura County beaches with 4-7 feet waves.

Winter weather advisories expiring earlier, now ending to 10pm Thursday for Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains rather than Friday morning as most of the storm activity is behind us.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content