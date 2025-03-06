Palestinian-Italian fusion eatery in San Luis Obispo survives inflation, faces new challenge

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.— John Drake serves up pizza with a passion at this pork- free pizzeria.



“When you go to many pizza shops, those are usually pork products. But our pepperoni, our Canadian bacon and our salami and sausage are either beef or turkey based,” said Antonia’s Pizza Manager John Drake.

The decision to go pork- free was an intentional one— in an effort to be more inclusive of the local Muslim and Jewish communities.



The Muslim owner Haitham has roots in Palestine and Jordan. his Italian- American wife Antonia grew up in the Bronx and it’s reflected in the rich blend of Mediterannean and Italian ingredients— as well as the warmth of the staff.



“You walk in and they're like, really welcoming,” said Cal Poly Slo Student Angel Lopez.

The owners both overcame homelessness after an electrical fire burned down their home in Berkeley.



They achieved their American dream in early 2023 when they opened up Antonia’s pizza— at a time when 16 storefronts closed in the Downtown area.



Despite the huge success of the establishment, Antonia’s Pizza has been hit hard this week as it marks the second week of the holy month of Ramadan.



“A huge portion of our clientele is the Muslim Arab community. They are celebrating their cultural and religious holidays right now. And so when they do that and they fast, they're not eating. And so it really hits the business hard,” said Antonia’s Pizza Manager John Drake.

The owners hope that business picks up when Ramadan ends at the end of March.



In the spirit of Ramadan and alms giving, the workers make sure to give back to the community.



“We offer free slices to the unhoused when they come in… it's now just about moving forward and building and being stronger in his business and really showing the community that you can come from nothing, and you can build to become something and even better than something, you can become the best,” said John Drake.