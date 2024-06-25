Man dead after fatal crash on Highway 118 near Moorpark Monday night

MOORPARK, Calif. – An 88-year-old Moorpark man was found dead after a fatal crash on Highway 118 in Moorpark around 11:10 p.m. Monday, according to CHP.

CHP units arrived to find the man on the side of the road with serious injuries they later determined were caused by a vehicle accident along the highway west of Montair Drive.

Life-saving measures were performed but the man later died from his injuries caused by the crash according to both witnesses and the types of injuries he sustained, explained CHP.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation but witnesses said a large, dark colored pickup truck crashed into the victim and continued driving westbound following the collision, detailed CHP.

All lanes on the highway remained open while the CHP investigation was underway as several agencies from Ventura County assisted in the incident.

Those with more information on the deceased or the crash itself are asked to contact the Ventura County Coroner's Office or the CHP Moorpark Office via phone respectively.