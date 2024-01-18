Simi Valley man sentenced to 33 years to life Wednesday for murdering his girlfriend in 2020

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura Count District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that Euren Balbuena of Simi Valley was sentenced to 33 years to life in prison for three felony convictions including the murder of his girlfriend Zaira Patino-Trejo.

Balbuena was convicted by a jury on Nov. 21 of last year of murder in the first degree, battery causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon against Patino-Trejo's mother.

That jury also found two special allegations, that Balbuena personally used a knife in the murder and causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony, to be true detailed Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Euren Balbuena at his sentencing during the reading of a victim impact statement. Courtesy of Ventura County District Attorney's Office

On Feb. 27, 2020, Balbuena and Patino-Trejo were arguing inside of their Simi Valley apartment when Patino-Trejo arrived at the apartment when she could not get ahold of her daughter and knowing that the couple had a history of domestic violence explained Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

When Patino-Trejo's mother saw signs of additional abuse on her daughter's face, she tried to leave with her state Ventura Count District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Balbuena then used a knife to slash the mother's head before stabbing Patino-Trejo more than 30 times with several knives, killing her.

The bleeding mother had fled from the scene and contacted a bystander who called 9-1-1 and officers with the Simi Valley Police Department discovered and arrested Balbuena who had remained inside the apartment detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“Zaira [Patino-Trejo] had a bright future ahead of her, but her life was taken way too soon by a man fueled with rage and jealousy,” said Supervising Senior Deputy District Attorney Melissa Suttner after successfully prosecuting the case. “Zaira’s mom witnessed the defendant repeatedly and brutally stab her daughter but was unable to save her. The circumstances of this case are so tragic and illustrate the devastating outcome of domestic violence.”