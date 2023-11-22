Euran Balbuena of Simi Valley convicted of girlfriend’s murder on Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that Euran Balbuena of Simi Valley was convicted of murder in the first degree by a local jury for the killing of his then-girlfriend Zaira Patino-Trejo in February of 2020.

Euren Balbuena testifying on Nov. 8, 2023

The jury also found Balbuena guilty of assault with a deadly weapon against Patino-Trejo's mother and battery causing great bodily injury against Patino-Trejo as well as two special allegations: that Balbuena personally used a knife to kill Patino-Trejo and that Balbuena inflicted great bodily injury on Patino-Trejo's mother detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The jury found Balbuena not guilty of the attempted murder of Patino-Trejo's mother explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“Zaira [Patino-Trejo] had a bright future ahead of her, but her life was taken way too soon by a man fueled with rage and jealousy,” said Supervising Senior Deputy District Attorney Melissa Suttner after successfully prosecuting the case. “Zaira’s mom witnessed the defendant repeatedly and brutally stab her daughter but was unable to save her. The circumstances of this case are so tragic and illustrate the devastating outcome of domestic violence.”

On Feb. 27, 2020, Balbuena and Patino-Trejo were arguing in their Simi Valley apartment when Patino-Trejo's mother arrived at the apartment when she could not get ahold of her daughter and was aware of previous abuse detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Patino-Trejo's mother saw additional physical abuse her daughter had endured that day and attempted to leave with her when Balbuena grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed Patino-Trejo's mother twice on the head.

Balbuena then turned to Patino-Trejo and proceeded to stab her over 30 times with several knives killing her relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office detail that Patino-Trejo's mother fled the scene while bleeding from her head wounds, contacted a bystander who called 9-1-1, and responding officers with Simi Valley Police Department arrested Balbuena who was still inside the apartment.

“The Simi Valley Police Department did an outstanding job investigating this case,” stated Suttner. “The jury worked tirelessly and endured weeks of graphic and emotional evidence to reach a verdict in this case and we are grateful to them for their service.”

Balbuena is currently scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 17, 2024, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 46 of the Ventura County Superior Court.