Ojai man arrested in connection with Monday residential fire

OJAI, Calif. – Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that an Ojai man was arrested in connection with a residential fire on Monday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man, who also lived at the house, was arrested for recklessly causing a fire as well as elder abuse as one of the elderly residents of the home was inside during the fire.

That elderly resident was unharmed by the flames and is related to the arrested man confirmed Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies conducting the investigation into the fire identified the 45-year-old man as a person of interest and he was located at a nearby residence where he was arrested detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Even with this arrest, the investigation into this incident continues and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Venture County Sheriff's Detective David Boynton at 805-477-7038.