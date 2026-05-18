Skip to Content
Top Stories

CIF Softball: Morici and Brunner lead DP to a second round playoff win

1eb6b2c7-50a4-418b-8fa3-a741956b48fa
Kaitlyn Ashby
Kyanne Bechler ropes a 2-run double in the Chargers win
By
Updated
today at 11:53 pm
Published 11:30 pm

PASADENA, Calif. (KEYT) - A senior and a freshman lead the way into the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals for Dos Pueblos High School.

Freshman pitcher Emily Morici fired a complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Chargers won 5-1 at La Salle in a second round playoff game.

The Chargers play at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Both Morici and senior Anastasia Brunner went 3-for-4 at the plate. Brunner set the tone by smashing the 3rd pitch of the game over the left-centerfield fence for Dos Pueblos who improved to 20-6 on the year.

DP went up 4-0 in the top of the sixth on a 2-run double by Kyanne Bechler.

Morici struck out 7 of the first 9 batters she faced and brought a no-hitter into bottom of the sixth before Aria Davis broke it up with a solo home run.

Morici ended the day by eclipsing the 200 strikeout mark for her incredible freshman season.

"I cannot say enough good things about Emily and catcher Kacey Hurley, said DP head coach Mike Gerken. "They are both so in tune with each other after 20 plus games together. Kacey calls a great game and when Emily is on, like she was today, we get a lot of strikeouts."

At the plate Morici had 2 doubles and an RBI single.

CIF-Southern Section Division 2: Huntington Beach 11, Camarillo 8

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.