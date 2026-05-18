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It’s the Voter Registration Deadline for the June 2 Primary Election

The registration deadline is May 18 to receive election information by mail.
John Palminteri
The registration deadline is May 18 to receive election information by mail.
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Published 12:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Today, May 18th, is the deadline to register to vote and receive voting materials by mail for the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election.

If you still need to register, visit registertovote.ca.gov or in person at your county elections office.
You can still register to vote and cast a ballot up to and including on election day using Conditional Voter Registration.

In Santa Barbara County, visit to: SBCvote.com or (800) 722-8683.

You are urged to vote early by mail and use the white ballot drop boxes throughout the county or the U.S. Postal Service.

Traditional polling places will also be open on election day.

Voters on the Central Coast will cast ballots for some County Supervisors races, judicial posts and county elected positions including clerk, recorder, assessor. There are many statewide positions include Governor, Lt. Governor, Treasurer, Superintendent of Schools and State Assembly.

There are also elections underway for the House of Representatives.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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