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Local Forecast

Warm Tuesday, tracking winds & Sandy Fire

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be warm and dry Tuesday with breezy Santa Ana winds to continue in Ventura County.

Tuesday will be clear with onshore flow returning by Wednesday morning.

Coastal cloud coverage with make a return by Thursday or Friday.

This weekend will be cooler with more clouds in the 60s.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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