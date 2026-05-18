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Endangered Red-Legged Frog Making a Comeback Thanks to the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo has been working to help save the endangered red-legged frog.
Santa Barbara Zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo has been working to help save the endangered red-legged frog.
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Published 1:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA Calif. (KEYT) -  Behind the scenes at the Santa Barbara Zoo a conservation effor has been working for years to help recover the endangered red-legged frog species in California.

Recently a team brought tadpoles from a lab in Santa Barbara to the Santa Monica Mountains as part of the zoo's Headstarting program.

It is collaboration with California State University Channel Islands where the zoo is establishing programs in the future.

Egg masses were delivered and released to the frog's known habitat to help restore the population.

This will help the species survive in areas known for wildfires and violent storms.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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