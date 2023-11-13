Skip to Content
Ventura County

Firefighters respond to fully engulfed residential fire in Ojai Monday evening

Ventura County Fire Department
By
today at 6:33 pm
Published 6:49 pm

OJAI, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-story residential fire in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Ojai Monday evening. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was eventually knocked down by responding fire crews, but due to the extensive damage to the structure, fire crews will spend the next few hours conducting a necessary overhaul explained Ventura County Fire Department.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, arriving firefighters arrived at the scene to discover the home fully engulfed and used defensive firefighting techniques to limit the danger to nearby homes.

Initial reports confirmed some downed active power lines that Southern California Edison crews assisted firefighters with at the scene detail Ventura County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

