Firefighters respond to fully engulfed residential fire in Ojai Monday evening

OJAI, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-story residential fire in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Ojai Monday evening. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was eventually knocked down by responding fire crews, but due to the extensive damage to the structure, fire crews will spend the next few hours conducting a necessary overhaul explained Ventura County Fire Department.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, arriving firefighters arrived at the scene to discover the home fully engulfed and used defensive firefighting techniques to limit the danger to nearby homes.

Initial reports confirmed some downed active power lines that Southern California Edison crews assisted firefighters with at the scene detail Ventura County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.