Sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday, breezy overnight winds

Expect another cool morning Tuesday as overnight temperatures plummeted. Some wind sheltered interior areas are nearing the 30 degree mark, meaning frost formation is possible. Since skies will stay clear, the sun will warm things up and frost will melt by 8am. Temperatures will warm a few degrees from Monday and highs in the 60s and middle 70s are expected. As I anticipated, winds will pick right back up by the evening hours, prompting another Wind Advisory. Expect to see winds similar to Monday as gusts could range up to 50mph.

Wednesday morning will be another chilly one! By the middle of the day temperatures warm even further and skies stay sunny. Winds will still be strong by Wednesday afternoon, but its likely they will be just under advisory levels. Santa Barbara will warm into the 70s and lower 80s for interior areas.

Thursday will be warm and sunny! Highs will climb back into the 80s for the interior and into the 70s near the beaches. It will be a great beach day! Were tracking low pressure into the second half of our workweek. Depending on the path, we could see an increase in cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Luckily, rain will not occur with this system it will only impact winds and temperatures.