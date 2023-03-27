Santa Paula High School student arrested for possessing a handgun on campus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 16-year-old student on Friday for possessing a handgun on campus at Santa Paula High School, according to the Santa Paula Police Department.

The department said that the investigation began when the school resource officer (SRO) followed up on a social media post which revealed a student possibly had a firearm on campus.

Despite a lack of information or any stated threats, the SRO investigated the situation.

Police said the SRO identified the student and worked with school administration, security staff, and additional police officers to find and remove him from his classroom.

The responding officers said they searched his backpack and found a handgun, ammunition and an ammunition magazine.

According to the police department, no other weapons or ammunition were found on the 16-year-old or in his locker.

The Santa Paula Unified School District said it sent a message to the student's parents shortly after police arrested and removed him from the campus.

Police noted that in addition to the arrest, the student also faces an administrative review.

Officers said they placed the student into the Juvenile Justice Center following his arrest.

The Santa Paula Police Department said "This serious matter is a reminder for parents and/or guardians to monitor the contents of backpacks and other items brought on campus."

"Please regularly monitor/evaluate student’s use of social media, cell phones, and computers/laptops," continued the department. "Remind students if they see something, say something to parents/guardians, teachers, school staff, or SROs."

The department asks that if anyone has information regarding weapons on school campuses, please notify the Santa Paula Police Department immediately by dialing 911.

To report tips anonymously: contact WeTip by calling 800-782-7463 or visit: mobile.catapultems.com/santa-paula-usd/Sites.