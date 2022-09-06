Skip to Content
Ventura County
Police investigate reports of active shooter, evacuate Ventura College campus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Police are investigating reports of a potential active shooter on the Ventura College campus and are working to evacuate the area, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Nothing has been confirmed as of 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, but police said they are aware of the potential active threat and that they will provide updates as soon as they have more information.

An alert was sent to staff at the college about an active shooter on the campus, but police said that the original source of the message is unknown as of 7 p.m.

Ventura police said there are no known suspects, no confirmed shots fired, and no victims or witnesses.

The department said police are currently in the process of searching and evacuating.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Lily Dallow

